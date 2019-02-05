Hamilton Mall hosts annual Scout Show

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Sea Pines District Jersey Shore Council of Scouts BSA held its annual Scouting Show in the Hamilton Mall on Saturday, Feb. 2. Area Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Explorer groups provided informational exhibits and demonstrations for members of the public.
The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club provided a donation and judged the contest for the best exhibit. Egg Harbor Township Pack 94 was awarded first place in the Cub Scout division with Pack 389 from the Atlantic Christian School finishing in second place.
For the Boy Scouts, Troop 389 from the Atlantic Christian School captured first place as well as best overall. Egg Harbor Troop 94 finished in second place while Troop 58 from Hammonton placed third.