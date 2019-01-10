HERO Campaign, schools partner to promote sober driving in Spanish

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers is partnering with teachers in the Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville school districts to bring its life-saving message to their students in Spanish.
Through a grant from Exelon and Atlantic City Electric, hundreds of HERO brochures translated into Spanish are being provided to English as a Second Language teachers in the districts to educate their Spanish-speaking students about the perils of drinking and driving. The initiative also is helping English-speaking students learn a second language by translating the Spanish version of the HERO brochures.
“We welcome this opportunity to partner with area schools and teachers to educate a new segment of the student population about the important role of designated drivers in saving lives,” said HERO Campaign Chairman and CEO Bill Elliott. “Alcohol-related traffic fatalities are one of the leading causes of death and injuries to young people today — and they are entirely preventable.”
“It’s important to teach students right from the beginning that being a designated driver can prevent a tragedy,” said Michele Schreiner, an ESL teacher at Egg Harbor Township High School. “These informative brochures provide the perfect catalyst for a class discussion in Spanish about the consequences of driving under the influence.”
“We are grateful to the HERO Campaign for providing our schools and students with these important teaching tools,” said Pleasantville Mayor and John R. Elliott Foundation Board Member Jesse L. Tweedle Sr. “These brochures are valuable educational items that help our students learn the Spanish language and gain insight into the HERO Campaign’s life-saving mission.”
Elliott and his wife, Muriel, established the HERO Campaign in memory of their son John, a Navy ensign who was killed by a drunken driver in July 2000, only two months after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
School districts interested in acquiring the Spanish brochures can contact the HERO Office at 609-626-3880 or info@HEROcampaign.org.
For more information, see HEROCampaign.org.