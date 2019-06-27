Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
This photo was taken on Delaware Avenue in Bargaintown about 1943. Riding in the cart is Egg Harbor Township historian June Gray Sheridan. Her brother Harold Gray is at "Billy’s" head. Their father, Harold Gray Sr., bought the goat and cart for them to ride around their yard. Children in earlier days enjoyed creative outdoor play.
Upcoming event
Mark your calendars for the next annual Call of Duty event Saturday, July 27, on the grounds of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society museum, 5045 West Jersey Ave. Flag raising will take place at 10 a.m. The event continues until 5 p.m. and includes an American military timeline presented by re-enactors. Admission is free for the whole family. Includes refreshments, music, veterans speaking, flyover, drills etc. Any questions, call the museum at 609-813-2002.
New Summer Hours
Summer hours for the museum are 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays.