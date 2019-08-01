Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Three girls from the Cloverettes 4-H Club of the English Creek/Scullville area present demonstrations for the Atlantic County 4-H contest in 1954.
Eileen Stolzer demonstrated toys for children while Susanne Willetts and Joyce Palmer showed how to bathe and dress a baby. The girls were being trained by their leader, Lillian Klotz, assisted by her mother-in-law Amelia Klotz. 4-H was very popular for many area children, and still is today.
The photo taken by previous Atlantic County assistant 4-H agent Susanne Conrow.
Upcoming event
Museum Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Stop in and see our displays of early EHT school memorabilia.
Summer hours
The new summer hours for the museum are 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays.