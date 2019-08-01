Three girls from the Cloverettes 4-H Club of the English Creek/Scullville area present demonstrations for the Atlantic County 4-H contest. Eileen Stolzer demonstrated toys for children, while Susanne Willetts and Joyce Palmer showed how to bathe and dress a baby. The girls were being trained by their leader Mrs. Lillian Klotz, assisted by her mother-in-law Mrs. Amelia Klotz. 4-H was very popular for many area children, and still is today. The photo was taken by previous Atlantic County assistant 4-H agent Susanne Conrow.