One of the classes taken by mostly girls in Pleasantville High School was typing class. This is a photo of Miss Edna Holloman’s homeroom in 1949. Pictured (in no particular order) are Helen Tomlin, Delores Wallin, Dorothy Zimmerman, Martha Scot, Alberta Zipful, Janet Squires, Adelaide Williamson, Audrey ?, Miss Holloman, Adrianna Sutton, Sara Wilkinson, Eileen Salter, Lydia Rose Wiktorchik, June Swain.
Museum Day
Stop in and see our museum/library on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Early EHT School memorabilia will be on display. Donations appreciated.
New hours for the museum
The museum is open on Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. Starting in September, the museum will be also open the first Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.