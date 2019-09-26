Typing Class Pleasantville High School 1949-50

Typing Class Pleasantville High School, 1949-50. Photo Courtesy of Eleanor Swift from English Creek, who was another homeroom student but absent the day of this photo.

One of the classes taken by mostly girls in Pleasantville High School was typing class. This is a photo of Miss Edna Holloman’s homeroom in 1949. Pictured (in no particular order) are Helen Tomlin, Delores Wallin, Dorothy Zimmerman, Martha Scot, Alberta Zipful, Janet Squires, Adelaide Williamson, Audrey ?, Miss Holloman, Adrianna Sutton, Sara Wilkinson, Eileen Salter, Lydia Rose Wiktorchik, June Swain.

Museum Day

Stop in and see our museum/library on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Early EHT School memorabilia will be on display. Donations appreciated.

New hours for the museum

The museum is open on Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. Starting in September, the museum will be also open the first Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m.

