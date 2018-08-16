Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Located on Central Avenue on Bargaintown Lake is a building that was the office of the collector of customs for Great Egg Harbor, for the port of Bargaintown. The first collector of customs was Daniel Benezet Jr., appointed in 1791. Ship captains were responsible for reporting their cargo, ship name, owners, destination, etc. The customs house was once just a one-story building. This information comes from “A Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township, NJ.”
