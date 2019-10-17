Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
These adorable elementary students dressed up for performing in a play at the Farmington School about 1942. They are posing on the front steps of the school. Pictured are Betsy Ann Ryan, Florence Cincotti, Vera Poley, (unknown), Charles Hansen, Irene Eccles, Bill Hingston, Willie Parker, Joan Felix, Helen Johnson, Maryann Hogan, Richard Bates, Ted Fanslau, Norma Cavileer, Stella Poley, Evelyn Poley, John Tilley and Richard Poley.
Upcoming Events
Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in the large auditorium of the EHT Community Center, 5045 English Creek Road, authors June Sheridan and Lynn Wood will present "Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township.”
Admission will be a $2 donation for adults. Students and GEHTHS members enter free.
Light refreshments will be provided.
The signed book will be available for purchase.
Proceeds will benefit the GEHTHS Museum/Library.
Find the Historical Society on Facebook as Greater Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum.
Hours for the museum are 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays and 9 to 11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month.
