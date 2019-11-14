Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
In this 1963 photo, members of the Farmington ambulance squad pose by their newly painted ambulance before heading off to gather donations for the American Heart Fund. Pictured,0 from left, are William Champion, James Habermehl, Horace Connelly, Ralph Price, Kenneth Badger and Ed Habermehl.
Upcoming events
The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society will hold its Holiday Open House on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the museum, 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and include dancers from Cygnus, a special visitor for the children, refreshments and music.
Stop by the museum to get information on helping to decorate the tree, or call 609-813-2002.
The museum is open every Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. See GEHTHSMuseum.org.
