The Great Egg Harbour Township Historical Society will one again host an "Evening of Pure Irish" for your enjoyment as we usher in the month of March.
The well known Emerald Isle dancers will be performing at the Egg Harbor Township Community Center on Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. in the large auditorium, along with an Irish band and the Nea Breeks bagpipers, with free refreshments after the show.
A suggested donation of $2 will be taken at the door. GEHTHS members and students are always free. Membership forms are available.
The museum is open every Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 609-813-2002 or visit GEHTHSMuseum.org.
