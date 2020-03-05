030520_eht_pureirish

The well known Emerald Isle dancers will be performing at the Egg Harbor Township Community Center on Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. in the large auditorium, along with an Irish band and the Nea Breeks bagpipers, with free refreshments after the show.

 Lynn Wood / Provided

The Great Egg Harbour Township Historical Society will one again host an "Evening of Pure Irish" for your enjoyment as we usher in the month of March.

A suggested donation of $2 will be taken at the door. GEHTHS members and students are always free. Membership forms are available.

The museum is open every Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 609-813-2002 or visit GEHTHSMuseum.org.

