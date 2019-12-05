Charles Canale, seated, was installed as president of the EHT Committee Association in January of 1963 during a meeting held at Schrull's Log Cabin Restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in the McKee City section of the township.
Standing, left to right are John Dermanoski, John Krokos, John J. McGeary, Sr. and Alfred T. Glenn Jr. Not in photo were Joseph Lanza and Francis X. Kenny.
Upcoming events
The next event for the GEHTHS will be Friday March 6 at 7pm .
An Evening of Pure Irish!
Irish dancers, band, bagpipers!
Free refreshments.
Suggested donation~ $2.00
GEHTHS members and students are free.
Location…Large auditorium of the EHT Community Center
5045 English Creek Road in EHT
Museum is open every Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, visit GEHTHSMuseum.org.
