120519_eht_history

EHT Township Committee Association 1963.

Charles Canale, seated, was installed as president of the EHT Committee Association in January of 1963 during a meeting held at Schrull's Log Cabin Restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in the McKee City section of the township.

Standing, left to right are John Dermanoski, John Krokos, John J. McGeary, Sr. and Alfred T. Glenn Jr. Not in photo were Joseph Lanza and Francis X. Kenny.

Photo courtesy Mainland Journal archives.

 Photo courtesy Mainland Journal archives

Charles Canale, seated, was installed as president of the EHT Committee Association in January of 1963 during a meeting held at Schrull's Log Cabin Restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in the McKee City section of the township.

Standing, left to right are John Dermanoski, John Krokos, John J. McGeary, Sr. and Alfred T. Glenn Jr. Not in photo were Joseph Lanza and Francis X. Kenny.

Upcoming events

The next event for the GEHTHS will be Friday March 6 at 7pm .

An Evening of Pure Irish!

Irish dancers, band, bagpipers!

Free refreshments.

Suggested donation~ $2.00

GEHTHS members and students are free.

Location…Large auditorium of the EHT Community Center

5045 English Creek Road in EHT

Museum is open every Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, visit GEHTHSMuseum.org.

Load comments