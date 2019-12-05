EHT Township Committee Association 1963.

Charles Canale, seated, was installed as president of the EHT Committee Association in January of 1963 during a meeting held at Schrull's Log Cabin Restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in the McKee City section of the township.

Standing, left to right are John Dermanoski, John Krokos, John J. McGeary, Sr. and Alfred T. Glenn Jr. Not in photo were Joseph Lanza and Francis X. Kenny.

Photo courtesy Mainland Journal archives.