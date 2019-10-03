Mrs Eleanor Webb taught a class of first graders in the annex of the Cardiff Baptist Church in 1968-69, and taught over 25 years in the brick Scullville School. The small outlying schools closed their doors in 1992.
Admission to the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum is free, but donations are welcome. Hours are Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m.
Scheduled event for October
“Growing up in Bargaintown” has been postponed until a future date.
