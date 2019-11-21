The first location of this little church was on Steelmanville Road in 1863, across from the very early Steelmanville School that no longer exists. The trustees at this time were Thomas Rose, David Scull, James Steelman, Enoch B. Scull , Evin Jeffryes, Joel Wolport and Somers Smith. They had purchased the lot from Peter and Lydia Steelman for $25.
The church stood for 100 years and was later moved to its present day location on Ocean Heights Avenue in 1963. Additions were added through the years. It is the present day Friendship Bible Church.
Upcoming events
The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society will hold its Holiday Open House on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the museum, 6647 West Jersey Ave. The event will begin 6:30 p.m. There will be dancers from Cygnus, a special visitor for the children, free refreshments and music. Stop by the museum to get information on helping to decorate the tree or call 609-813-2002.
The museum is open every Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. or by appointment. See GEHTHSMuseum.org.
