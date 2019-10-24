Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
This photo was taken inside the Log Restaurant in 1954. Owned by the Hampton family, it changed its look with renovations through the years, but started with a log appearance. It was a popular gathering spot in West Atlantic City on the Black Horse Pike for many years. Nothing remains today. A few of the original chairs can be seen at the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum.
Upcoming Events
Authors June Sheridan and Lynn Wood will present "Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township” 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in the large auditorium of the EHT Community Center, 5045 English Creek Road,
Admission will be a $2 donation for adults. Students and GEHTHS members enter free.
Light refreshments will be provided.
The signed book will be available for purchase.
Proceeds will benefit the GEHTHS Museum/Library.
Find the Historical Society on Facebook as Greater Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum.
Hours for the museum are 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays and 9 to 11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month.
