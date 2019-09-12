Before more local high schools were built due to the rise in population, students from many communities attended Pleasantville High School at Ansley and South Franklin Boulevard in Pleasantville. It served students from Mays Landing, Mizpah, Absecon, Egg Harbor Township, Linwood, Pleasantville and Northfield. Other early high schools in the area were the Egg Harbor High School in Egg Harbor City and the Atlantic City High School. This photo shows the early Pleasantville High School, which was built in 1926 and demolished in 2006. An empty 9-acre lot remains. It had been replaced with a new high school at 701 Mill Road that opened in 1998.
Upcoming events
Bus trip to historic Philadelphia Thursday Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $67 per person and includes admission to the American Revolution Museum, with time to explore historic Philadelphia. Call Rick at Friendly Tours and Travel. Limited seating available on the bus, so call ASAP and reserve your spot! 609-226-0540.
Museum Day at the GEHTHS Museum/Library
Museum Day will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
New hours for the museum
The museum is open 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. The museum is also now open the first Saturday of the month, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Like us on Facebook at "Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum.”
