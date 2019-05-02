Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
This photo is taken in the Log’s early days, before it was expanded by its owners, the Lawrence Hampton family. Located on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City section of the township, it was a favorite gathering spot for locals as well as tourists. Eventually The Log had a more modern appearance, but today it no longer exists.
Upcoming Events
Come out and help us celebrate the historical society’s 40th anniversary 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at the Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive in Northfield. Our guest speaker will be Atlantic County Historian Norman Goos, who will speak on local mills of English Creek. For ticket information, call Lisa at 609-646-9633.
EHT Community Garden: Gardening plots available! Raised beds ready for planting. Great for individuals or organizations. Call 609-813-2002 or 609-335-3313 for information.
Museum hours are Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m.