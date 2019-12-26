Enjoy this little advertisement from a 1970 Press. Zaberers Restaurant was located on the Black Horse Pike in the McKee City section of the township, near the border of Hamilton Township. In 1960, Charlie and Rita Zaberer bought the old Gables Inn, which dated to 1929. They changed its name to Zaberers and opened their doors to customers June 12, 1961. Many additions were added to the restaurant through the years, along with a gift shop. This eatery became a big success sporting its motto: "Minutes Away.”
In 1971, Charlie Zaberer died at the young age of 56 from pancreatic cancer. The restaurant continued until the early 1980s, with the opening of the Atlantic City casinos putting a strain on business. The land was later sold and the building demolished.
Lots of folks remember the Zaberized (king-sized) cocktails, and the Polar Bear Club entrance for VIP customers. Zaberers was open year round, closing only on Christmas Day. Charlie’s brother Ed owned another restaurant by the same name in Wildwood.
Upcoming events
The next event for the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society will be 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. It will be An Evening of Pure Irish, including Irish dancers, a band and bagpipers. Free refreshments will be served. The suggested donation is $2. GEHTHS members and students enter free.
The event will be held in the large auditorium of the Egg Harbor Township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Road.
The museum is open every Sunday from 1-3 or by appointment. 609-813-2002
See GEHTHSMuseum.org, or on Facebook at Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum.
