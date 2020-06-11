The photo shows the Log owners Lawrence M. Hampton Sr. and his younger brother Fred M. Hampton. The Log was a popular small restaurant along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of the township. It was built in the early 1930s and enlarged through the years. In the 1950s, high school students would come to the Log to put coins in the juke box and dance while enjoying the famous Nut Bergers and milkshakes.
The Hamptons sold The Log in 1983 and the new owners changed the name to Hickory Log Inn.
Later, after years of abandonment, firefighters were allowed to conduct training sessions here before its demolition in August of 2015.
Upcoming events
Due to the coronavirus situation, the GEHTHS museum is closed until it has permission to reopen. However, the Community Teaching Garden is open and there are a few raised beds available. Please call 609-335-3313 or email GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com if interested.
Please check the Facebook page "Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum” for photos and updated information.
