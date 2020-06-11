The photo shows the Log owners Lawrence M. Hampton Sr. and his younger brother Fred M. Hampton. The Log was a popular small restaurant along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of the township. It was built in the early 1930s and enlarged through the years. In the 1950s, high school students would come to the Log to put coins in the juke box and dance while enjoying the famous Nut Bergers and milkshakes.