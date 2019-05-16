Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
The little Cardiff Schoolhouse on Spruce Avenue was built in 1899 with a brick portion added in 1922, not long after this photo was taken. The early school was heated by a pot bellied stove and in the back of the school was a shed with a hand pump for drinking water. The outhouses were also located behind the school.
The little outlying schools in the township closed their doors to students in 1992 and larger schools were built to accommodate the growing township population.
Today the county owns this building, and it is used as a Family Success Center.
The presentation "Early Shellfishing on Lakes Bay" by Jake Glassey will take place 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Road. A $2 donation is suggested. Free for students and GEHTHS members.
Gardening plots are available at the community garden. Raised beds are ready for planting by individuals or organizations. Call 609-813-2002 or 609-335-3313 for information.
Museum hours are Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m.