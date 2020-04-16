041620_eht_history

Pioneer Market, Bargaintown, 1953.

 Carol Jo Collins Martin for GEHTHS / provided

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

This photo was taken on the opening day of the Pioneer Market on Central Avenue in the Bargaintown section of the township in September of 1953. Sid Pickens is shaking hands with owner Richard Collins. Evelyn Collins, wife of Richard, is next to him with young Carol Jo Collins in front of them.

Upcoming events

Due to the coronavirus situation, the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society recognition dinner that was scheduled for April 23 has been postponed to a later date. The museum is also closed until further notice. Please check the Facebook page "Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum” for photos and updated information.

