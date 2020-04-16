Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
This photo was taken on the opening day of the Pioneer Market on Central Avenue in the Bargaintown section of the township in September of 1953. Sid Pickens is shaking hands with owner Richard Collins. Evelyn Collins, wife of Richard, is next to him with young Carol Jo Collins in front of them.
Upcoming events
Due to the coronavirus situation, the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society recognition dinner that was scheduled for April 23 has been postponed to a later date. The museum is also closed until further notice. Please check the Facebook page "Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum” for photos and updated information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.