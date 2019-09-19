Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Edith Reinheimer taught school many years in the township. In the photo she is standing behind the Cardiff School on Spruce Avenue. Additions have been made to the building since this photo was taken in 1952. Edith was the aunt of school superintendent Fred Nickles (1948- 2017).
Upcoming event
Museum Day is coming at the GEHTHS Museum/Library! Stop in and see our displays of early EHT school memorabilia. Museum Day will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Donations welcome.
New hours for the museum
The museum is open 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. The museum is also now open the first Saturday of the month, from 9 to 11 a.m.
