Edith Reinheimer taught school many years in the township. In the photo she is standing behind the Cardiff School on Spruce Avenue. Additions have been made to the building since this photo was taken in 1952. Edith was the aunt of school superintendent Fred Nickles (1948- 2017).

 E. Stewart / provided

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

