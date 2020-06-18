Ladies from the Farmington Firehouse Auxiliary dined at Captain Starn’s Seafood Restaurant and Bar in Atlantic City sometime in the 1950s. Among them (in no order since some are not identified) are Bea Thrasher, Edith Nelson, Nellie Dunlavey, Mary K. Sistler, Miriam Price, Anna Axler, Thelma Cavileer, Evelyn Myers and Virginia (Strickland) Herold.