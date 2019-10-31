Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Richard Collins had a grocery store on Central Avenue in Bargaintown in the 1950s. Today the structure of the store remains the same, but it has been renovated into a business office complex.
Upcoming event
At 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 in the large auditorium of the Egg Harbor Township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Road, "Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township” will be presented by June Sheridan and Lynn Wood.
The presentation involves a PowerPoint display of Egg Harbor Township “then and now.” Admission is $2 for adults, free for students and Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society members. Light refreshments will be provided. The signed book will be available to purchase. Proceeds benefit the GEHTHS Museum/Library.
Hours for the museum
The museum is open Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m.
