The house at Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, English Creek Avenue and Wharf Road was the residence of Alpheus Scull (ca. 1861-1906) and his wife Abigail (Albertson) Scull. They were the parents of two daughters, Maybelle and Elizabeth. Alpheus died quite young, and “Abby” was left to raise the girls from ages 7 and 5 years. Maybelle Scull married Oscar Scull, and Elizabeth Scull married William Hingston. Neither ever moved far from home. Maybelle and Oscar lived in the homestead, and “Lizzie” and her husband lived on Wharf Road. Information courtesy of June Sheridan.
Upcoming Events
Call of Duty! Mark your calendars. A military timeline of wars will be re-enacted at the museum grounds at 6647 West Jersey Ave. on July 28. This is a free event for the whole family. Flag raising at 10 a.m. with events planned throughout the afternoon. The event includes food, music and interviews with veterans on the USO stage.
The Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum is open to the public the first Saturday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. and every Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., weather permitting. The museum is always looking for early photos and artifacts from the township’s history. Any questions, call 609-813-2002. Like us on Facebook at Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum.