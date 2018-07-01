Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
The brick schoolhouse in Scullville, built in 1915 and used for local children until 1992, frequently held flag-raising and -lowering ceremonies for the students on the front lawn. This photo was from 1985.
Upcoming events
Mark your calendars: A military timeline of wars will be re-enacted at the museum grounds, 6647 West Jersey Ave. in Egg Harbor Township.
This is a free event for the whole family on Saturday, July 28. Flag raising at 10 a.m. with events planned throughout the afternoon. There will be food, music and interviews with veterans on the USO stage.
The Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum is open to the public the first Saturday of each month from 1-3 p.m. and every Sunday from 1-3 p.m. weather permitting.
The museum is always looking for early photos and artifacts from the township’s history.
If you have questions, please call 609-813-2002.
