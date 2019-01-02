Hodson is new Egg Harbor Township mayor

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Republican Paul W. Hodson is the new chairman of the Egg Harbor Township Committee and will serve as mayor for 2019.
For the first time in more than two decades, a new year began with someone other than James “Sonny” McCullough at the helm of the township’s governing body. McCullough chose not to seek re-election in November after selling his Seaview Harbor home and moving outside of the township.
Hodson, nominated by fellow Township Committee member Joe Cafero, served as deputy mayor for six years prior to being selected by his peers Wednesday, Jan. 2, to serve as mayor. Hodson, who was surrounded by his family as he was sworn in by state Sen. Chris Brown, said he was honored to serve the residents. He has been a member of Township Committee since 2006.
Cafero also nominated Republican Laura Pfrommer as the township’s deputy mayor. Pfrommer has served on the Township Committee since 2012. She is also a member of the Planning Board and has served previously on the Zoning Board and the township’s Economic Development Commission. The deputy mayor was also sworn in by Brown.
Sworn in to take the seats held by McCullough and former Township Committee member Frank Finnerty were former Atlantic County Sheriff Frank Balles and educator Andrew Parker, completing the five-member committee. Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson swore in Balles, calling him "truly one of the good guys." Atlantic County Freeholder John Risley swore in Parker and said he was confident Parker, an educator, will bring the same energy and enthusiasm to the Township Committee as he brings to education.