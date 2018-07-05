ABSECON — Holy Spirit High School is pleased to welcome the Rev. Joshua Nevitt as director of Catholic identity, Jason Downey as director of enrollment management and Mark Reardon as director of institutional advancement.
Director of Catholic identity
Nevitt is a newly ordained priest in the Diocese of Camden. After graduating from Williamstown High School in 2009, he completed his seminary studies at Seton Hall University and at the Pontifical North American College, in Rome, Italy. He was ordained a transitional deacon at Saint Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City on Sept. 28 and a priest on June 16 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Camden.
In his role as director of Catholic identity, Nevitt will teach religion classes, lead class retreat programs, including the Kairos Retreat program, and carry out other ministerial duties including the celebration of weekly Mass. In addition to his role at Holy Spirit High School, Bishop Dennis Sullivan has appointed Nevitt as parochial vicar of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Absecon.
Director of enrollment management
Jason Downey, currently head coach of the Holy Spirit High School baseball team, will lead the enrollment and admissions efforts at Holy Spirit. Jason is a graduate of Rutgers University, where he was named captain of the Rutgers University Baseball team.
As director of enrollment, Downey will be responsible for planning and implementing a program to welcome prospective students and their families to learn more about the value of a Holy Spirit High School education.
Jason is married to Alicia (Hall) Downey, a 2005 graduate of Holy Spirit High School and the coach of the championship girls soccer team here. The Downeys reside in Galloway Township with their young family, Payton and Christian.
Director of institutional advancement
Mark Reardon, a 1989 Holy Spirit High School alumnus, is returning to his alma mater as the director of institutional advancement. Reardon graduated from Lafayette College and has held positions on both a collegiate and secondary level, including at the University of Albany, Siena College, Lafayette College, Villanova University and St. Augustine Preparatory School.
The director of institutional advancement is responsible for directing the school’s fundraising efforts, marketing and communications strategies, and alumni relations.
Mark and his wife, Tiffany (Ordille) Reardon, a Holy Spirit High School alumna, reside in Margate with their children, Molly and Jack.