Holy Trinity in Egg Harbor Township gets ready for Greek Winter Feast

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is preparing its 11 annual Greek Winter Feast.
Everyone is welcome to come and feast on the foods and pastries of Greece, prepared by Holy Trinity parishioners. The menu includes the Vegetarian Gyro Sandwich and the Gyro Platter with French fries along with moussaka, pastitsio, spinach and cheese pies, and roast lamb dishes. Dine-in, takeout and delivery is available. A menu is available at holytrinityeggharbor.com/winter-festival-2019/menu-winter-feast-2015.
The Holy Trinity Dance Group, the Olympian Performing Artists, will entertain in traditional costumes.
Participants will be able to join in the Greek at the Taverna, with live Greek ban music.
The marketplace will offer Greek products including teas, coffee, honey, olive oil and olives.
A craft corner will let children make Greek flags, Olympic flame torches, laurel wreaths and other items for fun and souvenirs.
Also planned are a raffle of a basket of gift cards valued at $300 and tours of the church.
Parking and admission are free.
The festival will take place 5 to 10 pm. Friday, Jan. 25; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26; and noon to 8 p .m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church's Spiros Malaspina Community Center Gymnasium, 7004 Ridge Ave.
Schedule of activities
Live band music and Taverna from 6:30 p.m. Saturday
OPA dance group 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Church tours will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday