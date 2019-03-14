Dr. Anthony J. Barone and his wife Alexandra Barone, residents of Egg Harbor Township, have started a non-profit organization called Homeless America Project.
Mrs. Barone said that the mission of the non-profit is to share the love of Jesus Christ with the helpless, the hungry, and the homeless. Dr. Barone said that the purpose of the Homeless America Project is to raise the social awareness of the public concerning the complicated issue of poverty, hunger, and homelessness, and of God’s command to help them.
The Barone’s goal is to end homelessness in our community and our nation. The Barone’s are currently providing chiropractic care and essential oil therapy to the homeless and they are presently volunteering their time and resources at the Turning Point Day Center in Atlantic City on Monday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon.
Future projects include the development of biometric technology which will enhance the delivery of healthcare and aid police and first responders in emergency situations. The organization is presently operating as per IRS guidelines as a non-profit and they are applying for their 501(c)3 determination letter. You can visit their website and make a donation at homelessamericaproject.org or by calling 609-431-6004.