Honoring the faithful with Man and Woman of the Year

NORTHFIELD – Friday evening, members and friends of St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish will honor two very dedicated volunteers at the Keys and Roses awards banquet at Resorts Casino and Resort. Rosemary O’Dowd and Anthony Mazzeo will be honored as the woman and man of the year.

St. Gianna Pastor Anthony Manuppella said the event was organized so parishioners and friends could enjoy an evening celebrating the community of St. Gianna and the wealth of dedicated volunteers that make up that community. Manuppella said he also decided to organize the Keys and Roses event to start the year out celebrating what is good about the community.

“There is so much negative out there in our faces, and we in the community of St. Gianna are surrounded by people who want to do for others for no other reason than to be of service,” said Manuppella. “We are truly blessed by this community of faith.”

“When we looked to name the woman of the year, it had to be Rosemary; she is the essence of charity and kindness,” said Manuppella. “We chose Anthony Mazzeo as our man of the year because of his generosity; he never says no to whatever he is asked to help with. We are grateful to all that he has done for the parish for so many years.”

O’Dowd said she was totally shocked and overwhelmed to be chosen to be honored by the parish. “I have always done things because I wanted to help and never have wanted to draw attention to myself,” O’Dowd said.

She has been involved with St. Gianna Sodality for more than 20 years, she launders the altar vestments, counts the weekly collection, distributes communion to the sick, visits Meadowview Nursing Home and has been involved with the Northfield Cultural Committee for several decades.

“Everyone I have worked with over the years, we all have enjoyed working together for the church and for a common purpose. It was about helping and about friendship. I have enjoyed everything we have worked on for the church, the high school, and for the city of Northfield,” added O’Dowd who retired after 34 years at Mainland Regional High School.

While she deflects the attention, O’Dowd says she is so happy that her whole family will be attending the dinner.

Anthony Mazzeo, of Egg Harbor Township is a doer, according to Manuppella and O’Dowd.

“He was part of St. Bernadette more than 50 years ago when there were just a few sticks in the ground where the church would be,” O’Dowd said. “Tony along with his brother Ben never said 'no,' whether it was getting work done, donating to the chicken dinner or hauling clothes to Sister Grace in Atlantic City.”

Mazzeo said he was shocked to be chosen as the man of the year. “I never wanted any accolades. I have always helped where I was needed, as an usher, a trustee, a parish council member or wherever they needed a hand,” said Mazzeo. “I have a great faith in my church and feel it is my responsibility to help out. I think everyone should lend a hand where they can.”

Manuppella said the name of the event, Keys and Roses, is a nod to the church community. St. Gianna is a blended parish as the Camden Diocese combined St. Bernadette’s of Northfield with St. Peter’s of Pleasantville a decade ago. The keys represent St. Peter and the roses stand for St. Gianna.

“We are a happy blended community of faith at St. Gianna, where everyone should feel welcome,” said the pastor.

Also being honored at the dinner are Jill Slotoroff and Donna Fox, who will each receive a caritas medal for their charity.

Planned is a dinner dance at Resorts Casino with cocktail hour beginning at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m., with awards to follow. The door prize is a trip for two to the Caribbean. Tickets for the Keys and Roses event are $125 each. Call the parish office at 609-646-5611 for tickets.

