Hoops for Healthcare benefits Shore Cancer Center

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Shore Medical Center had its own version of March Madness as staff and employees competed in their first-ever Hoops for Healthcare 3 on 3 basketball tournament Wednesday, March 20, at the Alder Avenue Middle School.
Twelve teams representing every department in the hospital along with Shore Physicians Group and the Shore Cancer Center gave it their best shot and raised funds for the Shore Cancer Center. Friends, families and co-workers filled the stands in support of the event.
The winning team, going 4-0 in the tournament to earn bragging rights with a 21-19 win in the final, was the team of Lisa Lappin, Joe Hutcherson, Ken Jones, Greg Martello, and Alan Beatty. Finishing a strong second was the team of Larry Johnson, Kamiron Johnson, Ryan Rifkin and John Kitchen.