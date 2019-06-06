Jack’s Grove — History Notes

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Located near the Patcong Creek bridge heading into Somers Point on Mays Landing-Somers Point Road was Jack’s Grove. During the 1940s and '50s it was a popular spot after bars closed in Somers Point. It later became The Attic.
Egg Harbor Township bars were allowed to remain open longer hours than those in other areas.
Today it is the location of the Elk’s Lodge.
Upcoming Event
Jake Glassey will give a presentation on Early Shellfishing on Lakes Bay 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Road. Recommended donation for adults is $2.. Students and Historical Society members are free. For more information, call 609-335-3313.
EHT Community Garden
Gardening plots are available! Raised beds are ready for planting. The are available to individuals or organizations. Call 609-813-2002 or 609-335-3313 for information.
Like us on Facebook at Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum.
The new summer hours for the museum incude 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays.