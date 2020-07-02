The South Jersey Jazz Society has announced the annual Bob Simon Scholarship Award has been awarded to Grant Johnson.
Johnson is entering his senior year at Oakcrest High School. He is a saxophonist and composer. According to Richard Schwartz, the directors of bands at Oakcrest, Johnson is “an amazingly talented tenor player and he is an exceptional instrumentalist who excels at music technology through the creation of his own sound.”
Johnson will receive a $1,000 scholarship that will allow him to work one-on-one with a professional jazz educator.
Bob Simon, whom the grant is named for, was a longtime supporter of the arts, and specifically jazz, in southern New Jersey. This program is made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council of the Arts of the State Department, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the Local Arts Grant administered by the Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs.
Additional funding was provided by Shore Medical Center.
For more information call 609-927-6677 or see southjerseyjazz.org.
