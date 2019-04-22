Josie Kelly’s St. Baldrick’s event raises $30,000 to fight pediatric cancer

SOMERS POINT — Josie Kelly’s held a St. Baldrick’s event.
The evening’s emcee was Lisa Erlandson, who was the first-ever host of a St Baldrick's event in New Jersey. Through her efforts, Erlandson has raised thousands of dollars to help beat pediatric cancer. She is inspired by her son Matt, who is a cancer survivor.
Hosts Dermot and Kathleen Lloyd of Josie Kelly’s set a goal of $20,000 to be raised from the event. The couple reported they "smashed” that goal and the total amount raised was over $30,000 and still climbing thanks to all who supported and continue to support the event.