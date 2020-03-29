Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
In September 1984, Kenny Rogers came to Atlantic City to perform at the Golden Nugget casino. This photo was taken when he brought his wife, Mariann, and 4-year-old son Christopher to Storybook Land, which has been located in the Cardiff section of the township since 1955.
The picture shows them in a train built by the park’s creator, John Fricano Sr., called The Storybook Land Happy Train. Christopher had such a good time, he asked to come again the next day. The park owners have very fond memories of Kenny Rogers and his family.
Due to the coronavirus situation, the March and April events have been postponed to a later date. The museum is also closed until further notice. Please check the Facebook page "Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum” for photos and updated information.
