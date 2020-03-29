040220_eht_history

In September 1984, Kenny Rogers came to Atlantic City to perform at the Golden Nugget casino. This photo was taken when he brought his wife, Mariann, and 4-year-old son Christopher to Storybook Land, which has been located in the Cardiff section of the township since 1955.

The picture shows them in a train built by the park’s creator, John Fricano Sr., called The Storybook Land Happy Train. Christopher had such a good time, he asked to come again the next day. The park owners have very fond memories of Kenny Rogers and his family.

 Storybook Land / provided

