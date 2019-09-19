CAPE MAY — Local leaders will come together to provide residents with a detailed understanding of the effect the opioid epidemic has made on their community at a Knock Out Opioid Abuse town hall meeting to be held at Cape May Convention Hall.
The event will feature a panel discussion with experts from the community from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Convention Hall 714 Beach Ave. Doors will open at 8 a.m.
The meeting will focus on the unique effects of the opioid epidemic on Cape May’s residents, including how the area’s business community and tourism industry are affected by the crisis.
“The opioid crisis ravaging New Jersey has affected every community in the state, but each in a different way,” said Angelo Valente, executive director of Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey. “It is vital that communities hold discussions like the Knock Out Opioid Abuse town hall as a way to inform residents about the opioid crisis and encourage dialogue among leaders in government, healthcare, law enforcement and prevention to find solutions to address this epidemic.”
Mayor Clarence F. Lear III will provide opening remarks before welcoming panel members Chief Alex Coulter of the Cape May Fire Department, Cape Assist Director of Prevention Joe Faldetta, Executive Director of Cape Regional Foundation Tom Piratzky, and other experts on the opioid epidemic.
“Horizon looks forward to continuing the statewide conversation on how to combat the larger opioid epidemic and applying what we learned from the first round of town halls to actionable steps that connect people to localized services and solutions,” said Jonathan R. Pearson, executive director of The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. “In addition, town halls will be streamed live on a new website so that anyone can attend and experience the discussion.”
Residents can visit knockoutopioidabuse.drugfreenj.org to register to attend town halls, submit questions for panelists prior to the events and share their personal stories of how they have been affected by the opioid epidemic.
The website also features information on scheduled town halls, video from each event and a look into the lives of New Jersey residents who have been affected by the opioid epidemic. The website includes an online continuing medical education program for prescribers and information on parent education through the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s 5th Grade Parent Alert.
More than 3,000 people died from drug overdoses in New Jersey in 2018; a majority of those deaths were opioid-related. Nationwide, more than 47,000 people died of opioid overdoses in 2017, and official figures for 2018 could exceed that total.
The event is co-sponsored by the city of Cape May, Cape Assist, Cape Regional Health System and the Cape May County Chamber.
The town hall will be the fourth community event in the continuation of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey and The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey’s Knock Out Opioid Abuse initiative, a two-year initiative focusing on addressing the opioid epidemic through community outreach, prescriber education, parent education and a statewide campaign to increase awareness of the crisis. The new series of town halls builds on the progress of the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Town Hall Series from 2017 and 2018, which was held for all 21 New Jersey counties and also supported by a grant from The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey.
