Lewis E. Somers, circa 1917.

Pictured in this photo are Lewis E. Somers in his 1916 Maxwell, his wife Mary Ella (Price), with two of their four grandchildren Edmond and Paul Somers. Mary was a sister to Lizzie and Louie Price.

 Courtesy John Dilks

Lewis E. Somers was the area’s first horse and buggy free mail deliveryman with a route including the Scullville area, later switching to automobile when they became popular. Thanks to John Dilks for contributing this photo of Lewis, his great grandfather.

