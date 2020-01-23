EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — In honor of Black History Month, the Vintage Jazz Band will perform “From Ragtime to Swingtime — A Celebration of Black Songwriters & Singers: 1900-1940” at the township branch of the Atlantic County Public Library, 1 Swift Drive, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
Learn about songs by Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Fats Waller, Ethel Waters and more; hear classic popular standards like "Ballin’ the Jack," "If I Didn’t Care," "All of Me," "Java Jive," "I'm Confessin'," "Jeepers Creepers," "Ain't Misbehaving," "Some of These Days," "Keepin' Out of Mischief Now" and more.
There will also be a dance floor for listeners who would like to foxtrot, jitterbug or Charleston along with the music. Admission is free; for more information, contact the library at 609-927-8664.
The seven-piece Vintage Jazz Band plays songs and music of the 1920s, '30s and '40s. The instruments include guitars, banjos, saxophone, clarinet, upright bass and drums, as well as male and female vocalists. Between songs, a short history or background of the next tune is often given, providing an interesting and entertaining musical presentation.
Since forming in 2012, the group has performed concerts at the Ventnor, Margate, Ocean City and Egg Harbor Township public libraries. They have played the Port-O-Call Hotel in Ocean City, a dinner show at Sal’s Café in Somers Point, the Margate City Senior Citizens Pavilion, and Summer Barbecues at Kennedy Park in Somers Point. They have also performed at the N.J. Veterans Home in Vineland; rec centers in Absecon, Marmora, Hammonton and Galloway Township; various local assisted living facilities; and over-55 communities such as Village Grande in Egg Harbor Township.
The band members and their instruments are Seth Briliant (leader, plectrum banjo and tenor guitar); Ed Willis (lead guitar and banjo); Andrew Ehrhardt (clarinet and alto sax); Rick DeMarzio (rhythm guitar and vocals); Mark Anderson (bass); John Ragan (drums); and Janney Murtha (vocals).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.