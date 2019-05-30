Meeting at Schrul's — History Notes

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Freeholder Joseph Bennett Sr. was appointed president of the Regular Progressive Republican Club of Egg Harbor Township in a ceremony at Schrul’s Restaurant. Mayor Charles Canale was master of ceremonies. Dredging of Lakes Bay was a topic discussed that evening. In this photo, from left to right, are John Couchoud, Mayor Charles Canale, Frank Juliano, Joseph Bennett, Sidney Gordon and Joseph Petrie. (Early photo by Howard Trueland)
Upcoming event
Jake Glassey will give a presentation on “Early Shellfishing on Lakes Bay” at the Egg Harbor Township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Road, 7 p.m. Friday, June 7. Admission is $2 adults, free for students and GEHTHS members. Any questions, call 609-335-3313.
EHT Community Garden
Gardening plots available! Raised beds ready for planting. Great for individuals or organizations. Call 609-813-2002 or 609-335-3313 for information.
Hours for the museum are Saturday 9 to 11 a.m. and Sunday 1 to 3 p.m.