Cars and drivers from all over the eastern seaboard were in action Sunday afternoons for midget auto racing at the Pleasantville Speedway, under the direction of Reese Long. Speedway promoter George Stockinger also presented his regular stock car programs. This photo is a clip from a March 1957 Pleasantville Press.
