EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Fourth- and fifth-grade students created numerous art projects in Ms. Cook’s and Mr. Costino’s art classes throughout the school year. Those works were displayed in the Dr. Joyanne D. Miller school’s first annual art show Thursday night, May 30.
All classes, as well as Aspire afterschool program students and special education students’ artwork were displayed during the show. Students worked with a variety of mediums, including painting, weaving, printmaking, 3-D art, recyclables and even glow-in-the-dark art. Students learned about and were inspired by famous artists, diverse cultures, and different historical art styles and genres. The art show integrated the school’s theme this year, “Kind is the new cool.” Many art pieces incorporated kind messages and an overall positive presentation. The children’s artwork was set up in large displays to allow spectators to view the art in a fun and whimsical way.
One of the audience’s favorite displays was the black-light glow gallery. Fluorescent artwork was hung in a black-light room allowing the art to glow in the dark. Inside the glow gallery, viewers were able to interact and color in a large mural using glowing art supplies to experience the process themselves.
Many students worked on collaborative pieces such as helping to paint three buddy benches. These benches will be places on both sides of the building where students have recess. They will produce a place where students can sit if they need a buddy, offering friendship to one another.
Another large display was the "Village of Kindness." Students helped collect recycled milk cartons during lunch periods. The cartons were made into small houses using paint and construction paper. Classes were instructed to add kind messages inside of the doors of their houses. The houses were displayed to create a large village presenting an overall exhibition of positivity and kindness.
Artwork lined the hallway and even hung from the ceiling, making for an imaginative and creative night of art at Miller.