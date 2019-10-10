HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Charles Schwab, one of the largest full-service investment services firms in the country, recently opened the doors of a new independent branch to offer area investors access to a range of investing, wealth management and personal finance guidance, tools and products.
The new location, 430 Consumer Square, Mays Landing, is part of a larger franchising initiative Schwab announced in early 2011. Schwab’s decision to begin opening franchise branches, in addition to its more than 300 existing company-managed branches, is grounded in a commitment to make financial advice and planning more accessible in local communities across the country. Schwab’s company-managed and independent branches deliver the same suite of brokerage products and services, pricing, and overall client service and experience.
The new branch is led by Schwab Independent Branch Leader David Shelly, a financial services professional with 25 years of experience in investment management. Prior to joining Schwab’s independent branch network, Shelly was a financial consultant at Lincoln Investment Planning and PNC Investments.
“Through my conversations with clients, I’ve seen first-hand how important it is for people to have local access to actionable investing help and guidance that makes sense for their specific financial goals,” Shelly said. “Since its founding, Schwab has been an advocate for the individual investor, and I’m proud to be the face of Schwab.”
Shelly attended East Stroudsburg University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in education. He and his wife live in Ocean City with their three children. Outside of the office, Shelly enjoys biking and four wheeling.
Shelly expects to hold a variety of educational investing workshops in the new branch, which are complimentary and open to Schwab clients as well as the general public.
For more information, see AboutSchwab.com.
