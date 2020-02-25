Pictured are the members of the newly formed sixth district volunteer rescue squad from Egg Harbor Township in 1970, which was headquartered in the Cardiff area. At this time, each member had about eight years experience with first aid and rescue work. Shown, from left, front row, are Alice Gaskill, secretary; Constance Long, treasurer; Doris Johnson, drill master; Joan Mullis; and Terry Markowitz. In the second row are Laura Hartman, Bud Messick, Chief Raymond Gaskill, Assistant Chief Richard Long and Robert Mullis. In the back row are Kenneth Becker, Davie Bradford, Capt. Ronald Markowitz, Lt. Edward Johnson and William Simon.