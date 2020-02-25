Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Pictured are the members of the newly formed sixth district volunteer rescue squad from Egg Harbor Township in 1970, which was headquartered in the Cardiff area. At this time, each member had about eight years experience with first aid and rescue work. Shown, from left, front row, are Alice Gaskill, secretary; Constance Long, treasurer; Doris Johnson, drill master; Joan Mullis; and Terry Markowitz. In the second row are Laura Hartman, Bud Messick, Chief Raymond Gaskill, Assistant Chief Richard Long and Robert Mullis. In the back row are Kenneth Becker, Davie Bradford, Capt. Ronald Markowitz, Lt. Edward Johnson and William Simon.
Upcoming Events
The next event for the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society will be 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. It will be An Evening of Pure Irish, including Irish dancers, a band and bagpipers. Free refreshments will be served. The suggested donation is $2. GEHTHS members and students enter free.
The event will be held in the large auditorium of the Egg Harbor Township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Road.
The museum is open every Sunday from 1-3 or by appointment. 609-813-2002
See GEHTHSMuseum.org, or on Facebook at Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum.
If you have an early photo that would be appropriate for History Notes, please notify Lynn Wood at 609-335-3313.
