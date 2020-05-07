The words stamina and fortitude come to mind when hearing about the North Main Street Elementary School staff and students. The post office delivers mail through rain, sleet and snow. Well, the staff of North Main Street Elementary School also delivers. They provide meals to our community of North Main Street families and remote learning with a personal touch.
The families of North Main are being provided with breakfast and lunch. Nothing can stop the incredible cafeteria staff and their volunteers from helping to get this job done. During a crisis such as the one the world has now; the North Main Street School families know that they are not left behind or forgotten.
Change can be challenging. But, the staff of North Main Street School is up for the challenge. Nothing will stop them. Some teachers are still dropping off learning packets for their students which can be picked up during scheduled meal pick up times. Whatever it takes to keep in touch with the students the teachers at North Main are doing. They are calling students, providing individual support, teaching in small groups online, and contacting parents through electronic apps. As much as things change they also stay the same. Mr. Wasserman, the world language teacher, can still be found teaching Spanish and playing his guitar but in a Google classroom. The fifth-grade teachers, Ms. Allen and Ms. Price have inspired their students to produce an incredible video about their distance learning experience. Mr. Kelly, the technology teacher, is only a click away to answer questions and provide solutions for technical challenges. Thank goodness. Principal Mrs. McGaney-Guy is always available providing support and encouraging words to both staff and students.
Mrs. McGaney-Guy received a donation of over 70 Chick-fil-A gift cards. She decided that these gift cards along with the Renaissance Recognition Award ceremony for the third marking period would move forward. Since they couldn’t get together in person students receiving awards heard their names announced on a youtube video produced by the Renaissance Club. Students were able to pick up the awards at the school. They were thrilled to know besides their academic recognition awards for ELA and math, they would also receive gift cards donated by Chick-fil-A to share with their families.
North Main Street School staff and families like so many others in New Jersey are going through trying times. North Main School as a whole shows compassion and solidarity. This is what makes America a great place to live.
