Oakcrest High School to host Service Academy Information Day

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s office will sponsor a Service Academy Information Day, hosted by Oakcrest High School and supported by cadets from the Oakcrest Air Force Junior ROTC program.

The event will take place noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at the high school, 1824 Dr. Dennis Foreman Drive.

High school students from across southern New Jersey will have an opportunity to attend information sessions from representatives of all five service academies, as well as learn from Van Drew’s office about how congressional nominations work. Speakers will include Van Drew and representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York; the Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland; the Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado, the Coast Guard Academy at New London, Connecticut, and the Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. Displays and information tables will be available.

