Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
In 1923 Benjamin Fox bought a large tract of land in the West Atlantic City section of the township and had an idea of developing a “Venice of the East.” In 1927, he had his home built here in the style of the White House. The Great Depression of 1929 put an end to his dream of the planned development. In 1934 Oxford Academy bought Fox’s residence. The academy was an elite boarding school for boys. The building caught fire in 1971 and was destroyed. Today, townhouses occupy the area where the academy once stood.
Information found in “Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township, NJ”
Upcoming Events
The next event for the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society will be 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. It will be An Evening of Pure Irish, including Irish dancers, a band and bagpipers. Free refreshments will be served. The suggested donation is $2. GEHTHS members and students enter free.
The event will be held in the large auditorium of the Egg Harbor Township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Road.
The museum is open every Sunday from 1-3 or by appointment. 609-813-2002
See GEHTHSMuseum.org, or on Facebook at Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.