Partnership for EHT schools receives $2,000 Walmart grant for school security

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools Inc. received a $2,000 Walmart grant earlier this month to support the partnership's School Action For Emergencies annual fund campaign.
During the 2017-2018 school year, Egg Harbor Township Schools hosted three public strategic planning meetings to gauge public opinion in shaping the future of the district. Based on input received from parents, community members, students and other stakeholders at those meetings, "safety and security" was identified as one of the top five high-priority needs for the district.
Launched in August 2018, the SAFE annual fund campaign was designed to raise supplementary funding to support the district’s security plan and upgrades.
Since its inception in 2005, the Community Partnership, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, has raised more than $465,000 for academic enhancement, instructional technology, extra-curricular activities and capital projects for Egg Harbor Township Schools. Donations to the Community Partnership are tax-deductible, as allowable by law.
To donate to the SAFE annual fund campaign, or for more information please see CommunityPartnershipEHT.org, call 646-8441, ext. 1017, or email gregorye@eht.k12.nj.us.