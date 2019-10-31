EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Myra Eberwine and her husband usually do a backyard haunt, giving trick or treaters an experience they’ll never forget.
"This has come to life with the help of family and friends," Eberwine said. "It’s always such a great time, and families come back every year for more." Each year, they accept canned goods for donation to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.
But this year will be a little different.
"We are having a 'CarnEVIL' on Pembroke. There will be tricks, treats, cotton candy, popcorn, a musical show, photo ops and more,' she said.
Next year, when Halloween falls on a weekend, the family plans to do its usual backyard haunt, but Eberwine assures everyone this year's event will be still be great.
"What we have planned for this Halloween will definitely not fall short, and our trick or treaters will not regret it," she says.
The Eberwine home is at 111 Pembroke Road.
