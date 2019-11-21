The winner of the People’s Choice Award at the Somers Point Historical Society-sponsored Horsepower by the Bay is Joseph Bellucci, of Ocean View. A clerical error at the car show initially omitted Bellucci’s name from the winners list. But he was happy to collect the hardware for his win after it was discovered. His 1955 Buick Century Rivera caught the eye of the visitors to the annual fall car show. Bellucci says he enjoys driving his turquoise and white beauty and enjoys bringing it to the car shows.