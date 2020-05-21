Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Brown, Tieasha L., 40, of Galloway Township, was arrested May 6 and charged with possession of CDS - heroin, possession of CDS - cocaine.

Figaro, Tevin M., 21, of Millville, was arrested May 7 and charged with possession of CDS heroin.

Akins, Rodney Jr., 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 7 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under.

Figaro, Isaiah J., 18, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested May 7 and charged with possession of CDS - heroin/possession of marijuana/hash under, manufacture/distribution of CDS.

Herrera, Robert, 43, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 9 and charged with possession of CDS or Analog, possession/distribution of CDS w/i 500 ft of public housing facility/obt/sell CDS in public, tamper with physical evidence.

Campos, Joseph P., 23, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested May 9 and charged with possession of CDS or analog, manufacture/distribution of CDS, possession/distribution of CDS w/i 500 ft. of public housing facility/obt/sell CDS in public.

Edwards, Tyrell J., 32, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 10 and charged with possession of handgun.

Cooper, La’quan D., 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 12 and charged with possession of CDS or analog, possession of marijuana/hash under, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

