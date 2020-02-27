Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville held a kids’ crafting event Feb. 8.

Children ages 5 to 11 were invited to decorate a handmade Valentine pouch, a colorful carry-all in honor of the holiday.

Valentine's Day Carry-All

Alexandra Mitchell, 5, of Pleasantville, takes part in the library's Valentine's Day event.

Alexandra Mitchell, 5, of Pleasantville

At 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, the branch will hold next month's creative activity (registration requested). Kids ages 5 to 11 can magically turn themselves into a jolly leprechaun with this St. Patrick's Day craft.

The Pleasantville branch of the Atlantic County Library System is at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-641-1778 or see atlanticlibrary.org.

Tags

Load comments